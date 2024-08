BHUBANESWAR: Excise minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Thursday announced a Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) probe into the Chikiti hooch tragedy even as the Opposition BJD and Congress disrupted proceedings of the Assembly demanding his resignation.

The minister told mediapersons that the RDC will submit its inquiry report within two months. “The probe will be initiated in a day or two. A formal notification in this regard will be issued by government soon. The state government will strongly crackdown on illicit liquor trade,” he said.

Harichandan said raids are being conducted throughout the state. “Around 217 illicit liquor kilns have been identified and will be demolished. As many as 117 persons have already been arrested in connection with spurious liquor trade. The government is committed to ensure there is no illicit liquor production or trade in the state,” he said.

Harichandan said that while the Berhampur excise superintendent Pradeep Panigrahy has been transferred, excise inspector Ramesh Chandra Mohanty and sub-inspector Prasanna Kumar Dhali have been placed under suspension.

Harichandan on Thursday visited the MKCG hospital and met the victims.

However, BJD MLAs staged a dharna near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises demanding the resignation of the minister. “The government does not seem to be serious and there is lack of accountability. The minister should take moral responsibility for the tragedy and resign till the RDC probe is over,” Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallick said.