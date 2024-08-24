Andhra Pradesh officials at it again, hold gram sabhas in Odisha's Kotia

KORAPUT: Despite fresh hope for a resolution of the border dispute in Kotia panchayat following change in governments in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, it seems there is no immediate solution in sight with the neighbouring state continuing to assert its supremacy in the region.

Officials from Andhra Pradesh once again entered the disputed region, this time holding a gram sabha in Dhulipadar. The gram sabha, organised by officials from Andhra Pradesh’s Salur mandal parishad, was held in several villages including Phatuseneri, Phagunseneri and Bad Barabandh.

The primary agenda of the meetings was to gather public opinion on implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in the villages. Ganjeipadar sarpanch Diwakar, former sarpanch Bishu Gamel and MGNREGS additional project officer, Salur Rama Krishna were among those who attended the gram sabhas.

Sources said the officials promised to improve healthcare and electricity supply in the region, further intensifying their efforts to establish influence over the villages. The local population of Koraput, particularly in Kotia, had anticipated that the long-standing border conflict would be addressed following the political changes in both states. However, the recent activities by Andhra Pradesh officials suggest the TDP-aligned NDA government in Andhra Pradesh is continuing the previous administration’s approach to Kotia dispute, they said.

The alleged infiltration by Andhra Pradesh officials has renewed concerns among residents, who fear further complications in the already tense border issue.