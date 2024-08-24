Farrm B launched in western Odisha

BHAWANIPATNA: Bisweswar Foods Pvt Ltd on Friday launched its brand ‘Farrm B’ in western Odisha.

Rashmi Sahu, the founder and director of Farrm B, a sister organisation of Ruchi Foodline along with senior manager, finance and marketing Srikant Mahapatra, and senior sales head Monaranjan Parida attended the launch ceremony.

The initial product range of Farrm B includes mix chattua, jaggery powder, choco chips, cornflakes, muesli, oats, masala oats and ragi flour with plans to introduce more products like pulses, jowar powder, bajra powder and peanut butter. Sahu said the products will be available in Kalahandi and across western Odisha districts. Over 70 distributors from various regions of western Odisha participated in the ceremony.