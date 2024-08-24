New policy will curb hooch: Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst the noisy scenes, Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced that the government will bring a new excise policy for the state soon.

Making a statement during discussion on the adjournment motion, the minister said he has taken illicit liquor trade as a challenge after taking over, and government has launched steps to bring this under control. “We have started a drive to clear liquor off-shops near schools and colleges. We will raze the illegal liquor shops that had been allowed during the previous government,” he added.

The minister also said the policy will ban all dance bars in the state. There will be no promotion of liquor in the state, he said and asserted the government has decided to crackdown on illicit liquor production and trade. Stating that the previous government had encouraged illicit liquor trade, the minister said all such establishments will be razed to the ground.