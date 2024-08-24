Amit Rohidas given rousing welcome in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Olympics bronze medallist and hockey ace Amit Rohidas was on Friday given a rousing welcome on his arrival in Sundargarh town.

Sundargarh collector Manoj Mahajan welcomed Amit at the circuit house from where the ace defender was taken in an impressive procession to Bikash Bhawan. Amit among others was accompanied by his first coach Bijay Lakra, now posted as senior coach at the government-run Sundargarh Sports Hostel.

At a ceremony at Bikash Bhawan, Amit was felicitated in a function where the collector shed light on the hockey star’s childhood struggles and achievements while exhorting youth to draw inspiration from him.

Amit spoke about how he overcame adversities and successfully pursued his goal. Sharing his Olympics journey, he advised youngsters and students to remain disciplined and punctual and not get bogged down by adversities while pursuing their dreams with perseverance.

Among others Sundargarh SP Pratyush Diwaker, ADMs, RN Sahoo and Abhimanyu Majhi, a host of senior government officers, sports officials, hockey coaches, trainees and sports lovers were present.