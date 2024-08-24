Odisha: At Rs 2,000 per kg, Hilsa out of common man’s reach

KENDRAPARA: Come monsoon and people look forward to feast on the delectable Hilsa fish, found in abundance in the sea and rivers of Kendrapara.

But this year, the fish has become a luxury beyond the reach of common man as its price has gone up to a whopping Rs 2,000 per kg.

The fish normally sells for Rs 400 to Rs 500 per kg during monsoon. But its price has gone up to Rs 2,000 per kg as a result of which the mouth watering fish is now beyond the reach of common people, said Tapan Parida (62 ) a retired government employee.

Hilsa has a full flavour and a smooth but oily texture. It was found in abundance along the sea, rivers and estuaries in the state until a few years back said assistant fisheries officer of Paradip Bijay Kar.

He attributed the dwindling population of the fish to less rain from June to August this year.

Hilsa swims upwards from the depths of the sea during rains. But this monsoon, rainfall has been scarce, he said. Hilsa’s peculiar habitat makes it impossible to breed it artificially through aquaculture like other fish.

Fisheries officials and local fishermen also blamed pollution caused by industries in the port town of Paradip for the dwindling population of Hilsa in the sea and river mouth.