Odisha: CPM demands Excise minister's resignation over Chikiti hooch tragedy

BERHAMPUR: The CPM has demanded the resignation of Excise minister Prithiviraj Harichandan over the hooch tragedy at Chikiti in Ganjam district.

CPM state secretary Alikishor Patnaik along with district party leaders had visited Jenapur village where two persons died after consuming spurious country liquor. He exhorted women of the area to start a campaign for prohibition. Speaking to mediapersons, Patnaik said liquor deaths are not new in Ganjam and have been occurring at the behest of those in power.

When Biju Patnaik was the chief minister, the then Excise minister Kalindi Behera had resigned following a hooch tragedy in Khallikote area. Similarly, during the tenure of Naveen Patnaik as chief minister, former Excise minister Surendra Nayak had stepped down taking moral responsibility for a similar tragedy in the district.

Patnaik said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi too should follow the trend and ask his Excise minister to step down. The party demanded compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the families of the two deceased and the best possible free treatment to the affected persons.

Forward Block, Ganjam district unit too demanded Rs 20 lakh compensation for the deceaseds’ families. Meanwhile the fact finding team of BJD led by MLA Niranjan Pujari met the victims at MKCG medical college and hospital on Friday. “We have prepared our report and will submit it to the party chief,” he said.