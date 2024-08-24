Odisha government reveals Subhadra Yojana to empower over one crore women

BHUBANESWAR: Ending all surmises over the details of Subhadra Yojana, the state government on Friday released the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the ruling BJP’s flagship scheme.

Announcing the Assembly, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the scheme will be launched at the earliest and transform the lives of more than one crore women of the state.

All eligible women between 21 years and 60 years of age will be covered under the scheme. The beneficiaries will be paid Rs 10,000 per annum in two installments of Rs 5,000 each on Rakhi Purnima and International Women’s Day on March 8.

The duration of the scheme will be five years and each beneficiary will receive Rs 50,000 over the period. The scheme has been approved for implementation from 2024-25 to 2028-29. An outlay of Rs 55,825 crore has been approved for the initiative, the chief minister said.

The SOP was approved was a meeting of the cabinet presided over by the chief minister on Thursday.

Stating that the state government is committed towards ‘Antyodaya’, the chief minister said women from economically well-off families, government employees and Income Tax payees will not be eligible for the cash handout. Besides, women who are receiving assistance of Rs 1,500 or more per month or Rs 18,000 or more per year under any other government scheme will also be excluded from the programme, he added.