Registrar continues at MSCBU without approval after tenure ends

BHUBANESWAR: Curious as it may appear, the registrar of a state public university has been holding office and drawing salary despite completion of his tenure nearly a year ago.

The registrar of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjadeo University (MSCBU) Sahadev Samadhia continues to perform his duties and receive salary from the university’s block grant without the required approval from the Chancellor of the university even as his extended tenure ended on October 13, 2023. As per the rules, the registrar of a state university in Odisha is appointed by the Chancellor (Governor is the Chancellor of the state public universities).

Samadhia, an OAS officer and the then BDO of Dunguripalli, was initially appointed as the registrar of MSCBU on January 27, 2020 for a period of two years. In July 2022, he was promoted and his tenure was extended for another one year. The Chancellor had extended the deputation period and tenure of Samadhia as registrar on foreign service terms and conditions with effect from October 14, 2022 to October 13, 2023.

“But surprisingly, he is continuing without any further extension. It means either the Chancellor is not aware of the fact that a registrar is continuing without his approval or his office is under some pressure to allow such brazen violation of university statute,” a source said.