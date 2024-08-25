Engineering education in Odia: Huge downloads show signs of growing interest

BHUBANESWAR: Starting engineering education in Odia language in the state may take time but students’ interest seems to be peaking at the right time.

Official sources say teaching and learning is unlikely to start till all books for the four-year BTech degree, approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) are translated into Odia language.

At present, translation of the first year books from English to Odia is complete and work for the second year is underway.

The AICTE, in alignment with National Education Policy-2020, had included Odia in the list of 11 regional languages in which engineering can be taught. Subsequently, an MoU was signed between AICTE and Bhubaneswar-based Institute of Odia Studies & Research (IOSR) for translation of engineering degree and diploma books in Odia and printing of technical glossary in the language.

BPUT sources said before engineering teaching in Odia begins, the entire translation process has to be completed and this might take another two years. “We realised this after we found that in other states where engineering education in regional languages was started, students had to shift back to English medium after first year because the translated books of second year were not ready. Since translation is a time consuming process, we do not want to rush into beginning engineering education in Odia,” said an official.