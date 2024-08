SAMBALPUR: Three people died of asphyxiation under tragic circumstances in a newly-constructed septic tank in Pukuda village within Jamankira police limits on Saturday morning.

The incident took place when a construction worker was battling suffocation and two others went in to rescue him. All three were choked to death before help could arrive.

The victims were identified as Srikant Munda (32), Bharat Rana (28), and Basant Dehuri (37). Another labourer, Siddharth Munda, managed to get out of the tank alive.

Police sources said a group of labourers was working to remove the centering of a septic tank at Basant’s under-construction house. Two of them, Srikant and Siddharth, entered the tank where they began experiencing difficulty in breathing due to poor ventilation. Siddharth managed to exit but when Basant and Bharat attempted to rescue Srikant, they too got trapped.

When villagers learnt about the incident, they rushed to the site and shifted them to Fasimal community health centre. Unfortunately, Srikant, Basant and Bharat were pronounced dead upon arrival. Siddharth, who survived, was taken to VIMSAR, Burla, for further treatment.

Police reached Fasimal CHC and seized the bodies for post mortem. Basant is survived by his wife and three children, while Bharat leaves behind a wife and two young daughters. Srikant was unmarried, police said.

The septic tank’s construction was completed four months ago, and dismantling of the centering commenced on the day.