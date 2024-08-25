Health insurance for scribes: Governor assures discussion with Odisha's CM Mohan Charan

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Raghubar Das has assured a delegation of journalists that he would discuss with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to take necessary steps for renewal of the Gopabandhu health insurance scheme.

The state government has been providing health insurance coverage up to Rs 5 lakh under the scheme for working journalists and their family members since 2018. Every year, the insurance is renewed in August and new health insurance cards are issued for the next year.

There is widespread discontentment among mediapersons this year as the insurance has not yet been renewed and the scheme is going to expire on August 31.

The 10-member delegation of journalists met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Friday and apprised him about the situation. They also requested to include the parents of the journalists under the scheme.

As many as 8,717 journalists and their family members have been included in the insurance scheme.

The delegation of journalists which called on the Governor included senior journalist Pradyumna Mohanty, Hrushikesh Mohanty, Bijay Panda and Ajay Das.