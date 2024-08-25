Junior Engineer found dead under suspicious circumstances in Odisha's Bhograi

BALASORE: A junior engineer working with the Bhograi block was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her rental home on Saturday.

The deceased Monalisha Hembram, 26, had been posted here since March and was responsible for development activities in the Mandarsahi panchayat jurisdiction.

On Saturday morning, her landlord’s family did not see her coming out of the room till 10.30 am. They knocked at her door but after receiving no response, they looked through a window and found Hembram hanging from a ceiling fan. They immediately contacted Bhograi police.

Police arrived at the scene, forced entry into the room, and found Hembram’s body. A case has been registered and the body sent for a postmortem. The deceased’s mobile phone has been seized for further investigation.

Though locals suspect professional or personal issues affecting her, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained and is under investigation.