'Must end dependency on Bengal for potato': CM Mohan Charan

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday called upon agricultural scientists and students of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) to assist farmers of the state to achieve self-sufficiency in non-paddy crops including vegetables.
Addressing the 63rd foundation day function of the varsity, the chief minister said the previous BJD government miserably failed in all its missions, be it for potato, onion or jackfruit.
“We have attained self-sufficiency in rice production. That is not enough. We must strive hard to be self-reliant in production of oilseed, vegetables, fruits, fish, eggs and flowers. OUAT has a very significant role to achieve this. Production of quality seeds by using latest technology is the need of the hour,” Majhi said.
Yet to emerge from the potato crisis due to restriction imposed by the West Bengal government on inter-state trade of potato, the chief minister said, “We must end our dependency on Bengal for potato by upscaling production of the tuber.”
Reiterating his government’s commitment to create adequate cold storage capacity in the state, Majhi said efforts are being made to set up cold storages in 54 sub-divisions by the end of this financial year. The government is promise- bound to create such facilities in all the 314 blocks of the state in the next five years, he said.
Highlighting the steps taken under ‘Samrudha Krushak Yojana’ to improve the economic condition of the farmers by increasing production and productivity of all crops, the chief minister said special attention should be on scheduled tribes, scheduled castes and other backward classes who mostly depend on agriculture activities to eke out their living. The research works undertaken by OUAT should have a special focus on farming communities belonging to the weaker sections of the society.
The chief minister advised OUAT students not to run only after jobs but think of providing jobs through start-ups. The government is providing subsidy to the tune of Rs 1 crore under Chief Minister Krushi Udyog Yojana to innovative projects under start-up schemes.
Deputy CM KV Singh Deo said time has come to develop agriculture through science. Efforts should be made to develop organic farming in the state. He said traditional farming methods should be adopted to export agricultural products.
Secretary, department of Agricultural Research and Education and Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research Himanshu Pathak said OUAT is one of the best agricultural education and research institutions in the country and emphasised the need to focus on natural farming and market-friendly agriculture.