'Must end dependency on Bengal for potato': CM Mohan Charan

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday called upon agricultural scientists and students of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) to assist farmers of the state to achieve self-sufficiency in non-paddy crops including vegetables.

Addressing the 63rd foundation day function of the varsity, the chief minister said the previous BJD government miserably failed in all its missions, be it for potato, onion or jackfruit.

“We have attained self-sufficiency in rice production. That is not enough. We must strive hard to be self-reliant in production of oilseed, vegetables, fruits, fish, eggs and flowers. OUAT has a very significant role to achieve this. Production of quality seeds by using latest technology is the need of the hour,” Majhi said.

Yet to emerge from the potato crisis due to restriction imposed by the West Bengal government on inter-state trade of potato, the chief minister said, “We must end our dependency on Bengal for potato by upscaling production of the tuber.”

Reiterating his government’s commitment to create adequate cold storage capacity in the state, Majhi said efforts are being made to set up cold storages in 54 sub-divisions by the end of this financial year. The government is promise- bound to create such facilities in all the 314 blocks of the state in the next five years, he said.