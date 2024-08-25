Odisha: NRRI develops three climate change resilient rice types

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant breakthrough, agriculture scientists in Odisha have developed three new rice varieties that would withstand impacts of climate change. These climate-resilient varieties are expected to play a crucial role in addressing food security challenges across the country.

The new rice varieties - CR Dhan 108, CR Dhan 810 and CR Dhan 416 developed by National Rice Research Institute (NRRI), Cuttack were among nine rice varieties and 100 other varieties of bio-fortified and high-yielding field and horticultural crops released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

The development comes as a response to the increasing unpredictability of weather patterns, which have severely affected traditional rice cultivation. With rising temperature, erratic rainfall and prolonged droughts becoming more common, the new varieties are expected to enhance productivity, resilience and nutritional value in the country’s rice farming sector.

NRRI director Amaresh Kumar Nayak said the newly developed rice varieties have been engineered to thrive in extreme weather conditions. They exhibit enhanced tolerance to high temperatures, reduced water availability, and increased resistance to pests and diseases.

“These qualities make them particularly well-suited to regions prone to climatic stress. This year, we have developed eight new varieties and three among them have been released nationally,” he said.