Rajasthan man found dead with injuries in Kendrapara, Odisha

KENDRAPARA: A 32-year-old man from Rajasthan was found dead, with injury marks on his body, in his rented house at Khadianga under Kendrapara Town police station on Saturday.

Police have detained his business partners in connection with the incident.

The deceased Kurbani Mansuri of Mukam village in Bikaner district, was into sale of ice-creams and fast food in Kendrapara town for the last four years along with his business partner Pradeep Kumar Baishnab (32), also from Rajasthan. Both were staying at the rented house in Khadianga.

Following a complaint filed by the house owner Mohammad Badruj Zama, police rushed to the spot and found Kurbani lying dead inside the house. The body was sent for postmortem.

"Preliminary investigation suggests Pradeep attacked Kurbani with a wooden plank, causing head injuries that led to his death. Pradeep has been detained for further investigation," said IIC Kendrapada Town police station Dilip Sahoo.

The exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, the officer added.