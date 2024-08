PARADIP: Paradip police on Saturday booked two BJP leaders for allegedly threatening the staff and ransacking the hotel for being denied service after closing hours.

Sources said, the incident occurred on Tuesday night when Sudhir Kumar Mallick and Subodha Kumar Barik, Jishu Khrist Pradhan and others arrived at the hotel at PPl chowk in Paradip after closing hours. When they ordered food, the hotel staff refused to serve, leading to an altercation. Aggrieved, the two allegedly verbally abused the hotel staff and ransacked the hotel.

Hotel proprietor Lalat Keshari Swain lodged an FIR at the Paradip Lock police station after which a case was registered.

IIC Kulamani Sethi said a case was registered under various sections. Mallick and Barik were detained and released after being served a notice, others are absconding , he added.

Mallick is reportedly president of Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha while Barik is president of Zilla BJP OBC Morcha.