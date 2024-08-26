Create environment for hospitality development: Minister Dharmendra

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday stressed the need for creation of commercial and social environment for growth and development of hospitality sector in Odisha.

Inaugurating the Swosti Premium Beach Resorts at Puri, Pradhan said besides conducive environment, the state will have to make an action plan to achieve the goals set for the sector.

Referring to the flourishing hospitality industry in Rajasthan, he said Odisha will have to proceed in a systematic and well-planned manner to develop tourism and hospitality sector in the state. Giving examples of Hotel Swosti and Belgadia Palace at Baripada, Pradhan said these facilities prove that Odia people can also create best of infrastructure to promote the industry.

Pradhan said, the Centre has given importance to strengthen tourism sector in Odisha in the 2024-25 budget. Work on the ambitious coastal highway in the state will start very soon. It will be the lifeline of a new Odisha, he said, stressing the need to strengthen infrastructure for highways, waterways, ports and airports to create employment.

The minister appreciated the Swosti Group for building the resort and said it is likely to create a new identity for hospitality sector in Odisha.

Deputy chief ministers Pravati Parida and KV Singh Deo, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Puri MP Sambit Patra, MLAs Upasana Mohapatra, Babu Singh and Sunil Kumar Mohanty attended the function.