East Coast Railway tender for construction of Rayagada railway division in Odisha

JEYPORE: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has floated tender for construction of the office of Rayagada railway division, marking a crucial development in railway infrastructure creation.

The project comes after the recent announcement by Minister of Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw who allocated Rs 70 crore to establish the new division.

The scope of the tender includes construction of the divisional railway manager’s (DRM) office, staff quarters and various ancillary facilities.

The new division will be situated on about 125 acre across six strategic locations near Rayagada railway station along NH-326. The DRM office itself will occupy about 14 acre and feature state-of-the-art amenities including water bodies, a walking track, a parking area and a driver’s rest room etc. Sources said, union minister on July 26 revealed the budgetary provision and confirmed that the design phase is nearing completion.

The project is set to commence shortly, underscoring the government’s promise to enhance railway infrastructure and boost economic growth in the region.

This investment aims to improve connectivity and support regional development, reflecting government’s commitment to upgrading infrastructure, rail ministry sources said.