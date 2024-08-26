Flexible inclusion in Subhadra Yojana over five years, says Odisha government

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has made the inclusion and exclusion criteria of its flagship initiative Subhadra Yojana flexible by allowing beneficiaries to avail the benefits whenever they become eligible during the next five years.
Official sources said if a woman, who is now 20-year-old and attains 21 years of age next year, will be eligible to avail the financial assistance and women who cross 60 years will be excluded. “Subhadra portal will be launched soon. There will be a window to apply for the scheme every year. Though it was planned to include one woman per family, the cabinet decided to extend it to all eligible women members. More than one per family if eligible can avail the assistance,” sources said.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday had announced in the Assembly that Subhadra will cover around one crore women, aged 21 to 60 years in the state.
Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said 1.08 crore women have been included in the list of beneficiaries. “Women artists and students, who are receiving allowances and scholarships will also get assistance under Subhadra. The first installment, which was proposed to be given on Rakhi Purnima, would be disbursed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on September 17,” she said.
Women beneficiaries, aged 21 years or more and less than 60 years as on July 1, 2024 can apply for the scheme by filling up the forms that will be available free of cost at anganwadi centres, block offices and Jan Seva Kendras (common service centres). The date of birth of the applicant must not be earlier than July 2, 1964 and not later than July 1, 2003. The date of birth recorded in the Aadhaar card would be taken as the final date for the calculation of age, as per the guidelines.
Women with family income of more than Rs 2.5 lakh and not covered under the national or state food security schemes are ineligible for Subhadra. Elected public representatives in ULBs or PRIs will be excluded, but women ward members and councillors are eligible for the scheme. Employees, regular or contractual, in the state government and Centre, PSU, board or local body and those receiving pension after retirement are ineligible. Workers receiving honorarium and those engaged through outsourcing agencies would, however, be considered, if eligible.
Similarly, elected, nominated or appointed representatives in any government or PSU or board, owners of more than five acre of irrigated land or 10 acre of non-irrigated land and four-wheeler cannot avail the scheme. However, owners of tractors, mini-trucks, small commercial vehicles and other similar light goods vehicles would be considered.