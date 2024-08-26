Flexible inclusion in Subhadra Yojana over five years, says Odisha government

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has made the inclusion and exclusion criteria of its flagship initiative Subhadra Yojana flexible by allowing beneficiaries to avail the benefits whenever they become eligible during the next five years.

Official sources said if a woman, who is now 20-year-old and attains 21 years of age next year, will be eligible to avail the financial assistance and women who cross 60 years will be excluded. “Subhadra portal will be launched soon. There will be a window to apply for the scheme every year. Though it was planned to include one woman per family, the cabinet decided to extend it to all eligible women members. More than one per family if eligible can avail the assistance,” sources said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday had announced in the Assembly that Subhadra will cover around one crore women, aged 21 to 60 years in the state.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said 1.08 crore women have been included in the list of beneficiaries. “Women artists and students, who are receiving allowances and scholarships will also get assistance under Subhadra. The first installment, which was proposed to be given on Rakhi Purnima, would be disbursed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on September 17,” she said.