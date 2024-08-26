Freight Train ROH facility at Odisha's Sarla to boost economy

BHUBANESWAR: In a major milestone for bolstering infrastructure and meeting the growing industrial demands of western and southern Odisha, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has commissioned a routine overhauling (ROH) facility for freight trains at Sarla station.

The ROH was set up at a cost of around Rs 200 crore by RITES Ltd in collaboration with the Gati Shakti Unit (GSU) of the Sambalpur division.

Sambalpur division, one of the fastest-growing divisions in Indian Railways, plays a crucial role in serving several industries in steel, aluminum and coal sectors. The freight depot was essential to improve operational performance and support the industrial growth in the region.

The ROH consists of a shed, a new ground plus one station building, an electric substation and two examination lines at a cost of Rs 160 crore, besides one additional loop line and two freight examination lines at a cost of Rs 40 crore. Full electrification of these lines was completed recently.

A railway official said, the Sarla yard has been remodeled with 64 new turnouts and 10.4 km of new tracks. The yard has a monthly capacity to handle around 100 train examinations and ROH of 100 wagons, significantly boosting loading performance while improving safety and reducing the turn around time of aluminum-carrying wagons by 30 per cent, he said.

“In a first for Indian Railways, the ROH and sick line work are being operated on a complete outsourcing model, with skeletal department staff ensuring efficient operation of the freight depot,” the official said.

The freight depot is expected to stimulate economic growth in Sambalpur region by attracting industrial and commercial activity. The proximity of the facility to major industrial hubs such as Jharsuguda and nearby sidings will also enhance the operational efficiency of freight operations. Earlier, rakes were being forced to be examined at distant locations in the absence of a freight train examination facility.