Health officials urge admin to provide safe drinking water in Odisha

JEYPORE: In the wake of rising cases of gastroenteritis, the medical staff of Koraput Health department have sounded alarm over the lack of safe drinking water in several villages.

They reportedly informed the district collector about the severe water scarcity and requested intervention. They have urged the collector to instruct block authorities and RWSS officials to address the water issues to prevent further spread of the disease.

Sources reveal that at least 100 tribals from Kundra, Lamataput, Semiliguda, and Boipariguda have reported gastroenteritis in recent days, with two fatalities at SLN medical college and hospital suspectedly due to the disease. Medical staff have found that many villages rely on hilly streams for water, as local sources like dug wells and bore wells are non-operational or produce water with inadequate chlorination.

Mukti Kant Khatua, PRO at the CDMO office, stated, “Our medical teams have identified that the primary cause of the gastroenteritis outbreak is the consumption of contaminated water from streams during the rainy season. The water from local dug wells and bore wells is also below the normal chlorination levels.”

Collector V Keerthi Vasan reviewed the health situation in affected areas with the CDMO SK Dash and said all steps are being taken to contain the disease from further spreading.