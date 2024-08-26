Illegal liquor units busted in Odisha's Ganjam, Kendrapara, six held

BERHAMPUR/KENDRAPRA: Intensifying their operations against illegal liquor manufacturing and sale after the recent hooch tragedy in Ganjam district, police and Excise departments destructed 4,500 litre of fermented wash and 100 litre of country liquor near Balisira under Aska block.

Additionally, a youth was apprehended in Bira Narayanpur with 80 litre of country liquor, and another raid at Arakhakuda village under Krushna Prasad block in Puri led to the seizure of 4,000 litre of hooch from an illegal operation run by a woman.

This crackdown comes amidst ongoing grief and tension in Jenapur, Chikiti NAC, where a deadly hooch incident last Monday claimed two lives and left 13 others, including seven in critical condition, hospitalised in the ICU at MKCG MCH.

In Kendrapara too, excise officials on Sunday dismantled two illegal country liquor manufacturing units and arrested five persons, including two women, on charges of producing and selling illicit liquor.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Mina Moharana (45) from Badahat, Kajal Mandal (60), Rabin Mirdha (50), Bandhan Mana (43), and Ajit Mandal (45) from Jamboo village.

Acting on a tip-off, officials conducted raids at the illicit liquor units located in Badahat and Jamboo village, seizing a total of 665 litre of illicit country liquor. Several incriminating items, including bottle stickers, packaging machinery, large quantities of spirit and chemicals, and empty bottles were also seized during the operation. Both units have been sealed.

Kendrapara excise superintendent Bipra Mandal said preliminary investigation revealed the accused had been engaged in the illegal production of country liquor. “We suspect the involvement of more people in this operation and will apprehend them soon,” he added.