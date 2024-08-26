Launch of Subhadra by PM Modi in Odisha to be made a grand affair, decides BJP

BHUBANESWAR: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit the state on September 17 to launch the Subhadra Yojana, the core committee of the BJP met here to discuss and plan how to make the event a grand affair.

The meeting chaired by state BJP president Manmohan Samal is reported to have discussed two important issues - the upcoming visit of the prime minister and the membership drive.

With all eyes on the Mohan Majhi government over the launch of Subhadra Yojana which entails a massive budgetary support of over Rs 55,000 crore, the BJP has decided to make a big show so that the event will grab national and international attention. A detailed programme will be chalked out so that the event can be watched live in all the districts, sources in the BJP said.

The state government has received flak from the Opposition BJD for depriving more than one crore women from the benefit of the scheme and not providing the cash voucher of Rs 50,000 within two years as promised in the party’s election manifesto. Making total budget allocation of Rs 55,825 crore for the scheme, the state government has announced to implement it over the next five years.

The core committee meeting attended by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also discussed about the BJP membership drive which will be launched from September first week. The party has made an ambitious plan to enroll one crore members before the organisational elections.

“Future strategies and plans for political programmes have been prepared. Our aim is to connect one crore people during the membership drive campaign,” said BJP’s Odisha in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar after the meeting.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, MPs Pratap Sarangi and Sambit Patra, Revenue minister Suresh Pujari, national BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal and party’s state co-incharge Lata Usendi were present. Union minister Jual Oram could not attend due to health reason.