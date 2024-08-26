Odisha farmers cry for help as less rains affect paddy crops

ROURKELA: Farmers in Bargaon block of Sundargarh district have raised alarms over drought-like conditions affecting their paddy crops due to inadequate and sporadic rainfall. They have called for government intervention to survey and assess the situation for relief measures.

Despite these concerns, the Odisha Rainfall Monitoring System (ORMS) reports that Bargaon block received a surplus of 377.43 mm of rain as of August 24, compared to the normal monthly rainfall of 357.9 mm for the month. However, some experts suggest that the data from the ORMS, which is collected at the block headquarters, may not accurately reflect conditions at the Gram Panchayat (GP) level.

On August 22, the affected farmers presented a memorandum to Odisha Deputy Speaker and Talsara MLA Bhawani Shankar Bhoi, citing their struggles with insufficient rainfall. The farmers indicated that after a deficit in June and July, the late arrival of rain has hampered their ability to complete critical farming operations, such as transplanting and inter-cultural work. They have requested a joint survey by the Agriculture and Revenue departments to provide accurate data to the crop insurance company for potential compensation.