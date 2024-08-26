Odisha farmers cry for help as less rains affect paddy crops

ROURKELA: Farmers in Bargaon block of Sundargarh district have raised alarms over drought-like conditions affecting their paddy crops due to inadequate and sporadic rainfall. They have called for government intervention to survey and assess the situation for relief measures.
Despite these concerns, the Odisha Rainfall Monitoring System (ORMS) reports that Bargaon block received a surplus of 377.43 mm of rain as of August 24, compared to the normal monthly rainfall of 357.9 mm for the month. However, some experts suggest that the data from the ORMS, which is collected at the block headquarters, may not accurately reflect conditions at the Gram Panchayat (GP) level.
On August 22, the affected farmers presented a memorandum to Odisha Deputy Speaker and Talsara MLA Bhawani Shankar Bhoi, citing their struggles with insufficient rainfall. The farmers indicated that after a deficit in June and July, the late arrival of rain has hampered their ability to complete critical farming operations, such as transplanting and inter-cultural work. They have requested a joint survey by the Agriculture and Revenue departments to provide accurate data to the crop insurance company for potential compensation.
Farmer leader Sisir Rout said that while Turulaga GP recently received beneficial rain, it arrived too late to ensure a normal crop yield. Rout, who had prepared a nursery for a 100-day paddy variety 62 days ago, stated that transplanting is now occurring with delays, potentially impacting crop development. He has invested around Rs 45,000 in five acres and fears an 80 per cent reduction in yield.
Jogindra Kisan, another farmer, said the impact of irregular rainfall on villages including Turalaga, Bargaon, Bhoipali, Sahajbahal, Danjamira, and Tiklipada has been severe. He added that the erratic rainfall throughout the monsoon season has left many farmers transplanting crops late, with concerns over yield and potential crop loss.
Sundargarh chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Harihar Nayak acknowledged the challenges posed by the delayed monsoon. He said paddy transplanting activities are on and expected to continue through the end of August. Dismissing concerns about crop loss due to late transplanting as unfounded, he said, proper transplanting, timely fertilization, and pest control are crucial for crop growth.