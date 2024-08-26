Odisha government issues SOP for digital evidence in wildlife crimes

BHUBANESWAR: To bolster investigation of forest and wildlife crimes in the state, the wildlife wing of the Forest department has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) recently for collection and handling of digital evidences of such offences.

The SOP contains steps and precautions to be followed during collection, storing, use and submission of evidence before the local magistrates. With illustrations and case studies, it has also outlined the detailed procedure to be followed for proper handling of the digital devices and storage facilities.

All divisional forest officers (DFOs) of territorial and wildlife divisions have been directed to ask their crime investigating officials to ensure compliance with the procedures for digital evidence collection during search and seizure activities at the crime scene.

As per the SOP, the DFOs have also been asked to allot a digital camera or mobile to the designated person for collecting digital evidence that include photographs as well as audio and video recordings. Personal mobile phone could be used in special circumstances given there is compliance to norms laid down, the SOP stated.

The investigating officers have also been asked to ensure that prior to carrying out recording in the crime scene, all are informed about the same and no other person, except those whose presence is warranted, is allowed to be present at the crime scene. The forest officials have also been asked to ensure that during search and seizure, the whole episode of recording is done without a break to ensure continuity.

The SOP further required the DFOs to keep a designated computer in their respective divisions with restricted access. They have also been asked to maintain the chain of custody form at all levels to confirm sanctity of the digital evidences.

A forest official said the primary objective of the SOP is to standardise the process of gathering digital evidences in cases of forest and wildlife crimes to make them admissible in the court and use them effectively to persecute the offenders. “Training programmes in this regard are also likely to be organised for field-level officials of Forest department to familiarise them with the procedures,” he said.