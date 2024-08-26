Pradhan lauds Odisha CM Majhi government for fulfilling major poll promises

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday lauded the Mohan Charan Majhi-led BJP government in the state for fulfilling major promises made in the party’s election manifesto.

Talking to mediapersons after visiting Shree Jagannath temple at Puri, Pradhan said the BJP government has fulfilled many important promises within a short period of time after coming to power.

Pradhan said Subhadra Yojana is the most ambitious scheme which is going to be delivered from September. The scheme which promises Rs 50,000 cash coupons to every woman in the age group of 21 to 60 years will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 74th birthday on September 17. The chief minister and two deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida had invited the prime minister during their visit to Delhi in June last week to launch the Subhadra Yojana to which Modi had given his consent, he said.

The Union minister, who is on three-day visit to the state, said the state government has already opened all the four gates of Jagannath temple for the convenience of the devotees and process has started for inventorisation of the jewellery and other valuables of Ratna Bhandar.

Responding to queries on the repair of Ratna Bhandar, Pradhan said a high-level team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will start the inspection work for which the temple administration has written a letter to ASI. Inspection work of Ratna Bhandar will be undertaken by a high-level committee soon.

He said the state government will take all measures to develop Puri into a modern spiritual town.