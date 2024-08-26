Tariff hiked as per norms, says Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Odisha seafood exporters have demanded rollback of power tariff hike, Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) has said the action has been initiated as per the statutory norms prescribed in the Electricity Act, 2003 and Odisha Regulatory Commission Distribution (Conditions of Supply) Code, 2019.

In a statement, the discom said section 126 of Electricity Act, 2003 is applicable for misuse of electricity and not for power theft or meter tampering. “The assessment made under section 126 can be challenged under section 127 of Electricity Act, 2003 before EIC (electricity)-cum-principal chief electrical inspector (PCEI), who is the designated appellate authority,” it stated.

TPCODL also clarified that the revenue collected from the consumer under any head, including seafood exporters, is set off against the aggregate revenue requirement as approved by the OERC.

On Friday, the Seafood Exporters’ Association of India (Odisha region) had demanded Tata Power to withdraw its unilateral reclassification of electricity tariff, which has been enhanced to Rs 5.85 per unit from the existing Rs 3 per unit collected from allied agro-industrial consumers.