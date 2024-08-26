Use legislative devices to hold government to account: BJD president Naveen

BHUBANESWAR: BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday called upon his party MLAs to not leave any stone unturned in using the legislative devices for holding the government accountable as the regional outfit commands a formidable Opposition with 51 members.

Inaugurating the orientation programme organised by the BJD for its MLAs at the Sankha Bhawan here, the former chief minister and leader of Opposition said there should be no compromise in highlighting public issues. “People of Odisha have sent us to the Assembly and we should continue our fight to protect their interests,” he added.

The BJD supremo said the Opposition should always be vigilant and active to hold the government to account. Quoting BR Ambedkar, Naveen said in a parliamentary democracy, government is accountable to the legislature and that accountability is exercised by asking questions, moving adjournment and no-confidence motions and giving calling attention notices. “These are part of the several other legislative devices which should be used effectively by all of you. Besides, you should make full use of zero hour in raising various issues of public interest,” he told the MLAs.

Naveen said the MLAs should also understand how to function in the committees which are called mini-Assemblies. He said orientation programmes are organised for newly-elected legislators to familiarise them with the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the House. He advised them to be well-versed with rules, procedures, parliamentary conventions and traditions to discharge their duties as legislators.

The leader of the Opposition said the BJD did not participate in the training programme organised by the Assembly as it was a political affair and did not give adequate respect and dignity to the chief minister in his own state.

The Assembly had organised a two-day orientation programme for MLAs on July 17 and 18. Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the programme while Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh was the chief guest at the valedictory session. Both the BJD and Congress had boycotted the programme.