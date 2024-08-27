‘50 kg Gold, 200 kg silver’ held by Taxmen near Biju Patnaik International Airport

BHUBANESWAR : A large consignment of gold and silver, possibly over half a quintal, was detained by the state commercial taxes and GST officials near Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Monday.

Although an official said the packages comprised about 50 kg gold and 200 kg silver ornaments, it was being verified.

Sources said the consignment was reportedly transported from Mumbai to be delivered to various jewellery stores in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

“As per documents, the stock consists of 50 kg to 60 kg gold and more than 200 kg silver ornaments. Initial investigation suggests it arrived from Mumbai airport. Documents like GST invoices and bills are being examined,” said an official.

The gold and silver ornaments were being transported in two vans of a logistics company headquartered in Mumbai which provides logistic services of jewellery items in various parts of the country. Four persons travelling in the vans were detained by GST officials and being questioned.

CT and GST commissioner Yamini Sarangi told TNIE that the exact weight of the packages is being ascertained and verification of documents is underway. Details will emerge after investigation, she added.

A senior GST official said the stock and the documents were being examined to ascertain lapses or gaps in transportation to evade taxes. If any discrepancy is found, a penalty will be imposed on violators, he said.

A noted jewellery store owner said most consignments generally arrive by air and carry details of those supposed to receive the packages sent by traders.

The two companies are engaged in delivering gold and silver ornaments at various jewellery stores in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, said Viren Sanot, owner of Mehta jewellers in Cuttack.