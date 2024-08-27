Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation mulls RRR centres to better city’s Swachh show

BHUBANESWAR : Struggling to deal with the growing volume of solid waste in the state capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to set up three major Reduce, Reuse and Recycle (RRR) centres at the zonal level and 22 mini ones at ward level in the city.

A BMC official said the process to set up mini RRR centres has already started. Besides, three major centres, one each at the Southeast, Southwest and North zones, will also be set up soon. He informed that the RRR centre at the Southeast zone will be set up by reviving the existing facility at Old AG Colony, which has been lying defunct. For the other two zones, steps will be taken to set up the centres after finalisation of suitable sites. The mini RRR centres will be set up near 22 micro composting centres (MCCs) located in different wards.

“These mini centres will remain attached to the MCCs, where wet waste is being processed on a daily basis, for their effective functioning,” said a senior official of the sanitation wing of BMC.

The civic body will also provide three collection vehicles - one for each zone. Besides, citizens will be encouraged to give old clothes, shoes, toys, books and used plastics for reuse and recycling at the centres.

The official said the primary objective of the drive is to ensure better management of solid waste in the city. If properly implemented, the move will help the state capital further improve its performance in Swachh Survekshan in which it had secured 34th rank in 2023 from 80th in 2022.