Cleanliness drive in Koraput district, Odisha

JEYPORE: The Koraput district administration launched a massive cleanliness drive across all panchayats on Monday to raise awareness about sanitation and health issues among villagers.

According to sources, many villagers remain unaware of proper sanitation practices, leading to frequent outbreaks of diseases such as viral fever, malaria and gastroenteritis.

In response, the administration directed medical officials from various CHCs and PHCs to spearhead the cleanliness efforts in their respective areas.

The initiative saw the participation of ASHAs, ANMs, and anganwadi workers, who were instructed to utilise funds from the Gramya Kalyan Samiti to cover expenses related to sanitation.

Over 1,000 villages participated in the drive.

Koraput collector V Keerthi Vasan said, “The administration is making every effort to provide adequate medical facilities in rural areas. Medical staff, block officials, and village workers are working round the clock, even staying overnight in remote forest areas, to ensure no one is deprived of essential medical services during emergencies.”