Five including a CRPF jawan detained in jewellery theft

BERHAMPUR: After more than a month, Dharakote police in Ganjam district have solved the mystery behind a major jewellery store theft. They have detained five persons, seized 2.15 kg of gold ornaments and Rs 58,000 in cash from the accused on Sunday.

Addressing media on Monday, Aska SDPO, Sanjay Mohapatra said on July 13, three masked, bike-borne robbers had looted gold, silver, and cash worth over Rs 4 crore from Sairam Jewellers, owned by Gopal Krushna Jena, in Sunamohi village. The robbers, armed with guns, entered the store, tied up Jena, and stole 3 kg gold, 70 kg silver ornaments, and Rs 2 lakh in cash. Jena called for help after the robbers left.

Following his complaint, the police registered a case and formed a special team. Using CCTV footage and tracking mobile phone data, they caught hold of five members of the inter-state gang, including a CRPF personnel from Bihar, Mohapatra added.

The police have recovered 2.15 kg of gold ornaments and Rs 58,000 in cash from the accused.

The exact location of their arrest has not been disclosed. The suspects are currently being interrogated, and three more persons involved in the theft remain at large, the SDPO further said.

The five detained are Chandra Sekhar Badatya of Jarada PS area in Ganjam, Iswar Pradhan of Korei PS in Jajpur district, Kali Sasmal of Lalbag PS in Cuttack and two siblings Suryamani Sahu and his brother and CRPF jawan Raj Kishor Sahu of Jenapur PS in Jajpur district, added the SDPO.