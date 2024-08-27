Havildar throws boiling water on assistant, suspended

BARIPADA: In a shocking incident, a havildar of Bangiriposi fire station allegedly threw boiling water on his assistant after an altercation ensued between the two on Monday.

The victim Dushant Dehury sustained serious burn injuries on his legs and is currently under treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

The havildar, Nutan Mallick has reportedly been placed under suspension by the Fire Services headquarters in Cuttack.

According to sources, Mallick was reportedly upset with Dehury for arriving late at the barrack to duty on Sunday night. While Dehury was supposed to reach the barrack by 9.30 pm, he was delayed by an hour. When Mallick confronted Dehury on Monday morning, an altercation ensued but it took an ugly turn when Mallick threw boiling water on the latter.

Dehury was initially admitted to the Bangiriposi community health centre by his colleagues. But he was shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital and eventually to SCB MCH in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.

The other staff alleged that Mallick had planned to teach Dehury a lesson. But they were threatened not to disclose the matter and abided as Mallick was their senior. They have also demanded strict action against Mallick.

Mallick could not be contacted as his phone remained switched off.