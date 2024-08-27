School officials to curb child marriages

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government is considering to give more power to stakeholders in the school education sector to bring down child marriages in the state.

The issue has been mentioned in the 100-day action plan of the Women and Child Development department. Under it, the department plans to declare headmasters, principals of schools, wardens of hostels under the School and Mass Education, ST and SC Development and Panchayati Raj departments besides sarpanchs as the new child marriage prohibition officers (CMPOs) in addition to the existing district child protection officers (DCPOs). The target group for CMPOs will be boys and girls in the age group of 10 to 19.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act mandates every state to appoint or designate an officer as CMPO in every district who will be responsible for preventing such weddings, collecting evidence for prosecution of people violating the Act and sensitising the community on the issue of child marriages.

In Odisha, the state government has declared the CDPOs of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) projects as CMPOs. At present, the state has one CMPO in each block. “Designating school heads, wardens and sarpanchs as CMPOs will further strengthen the state’s initiatives in ending child marriages. Reporting and prevention of such marriages will improve immensely,” said an official of the department.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)’s ‘Crimes in India’ reports, Odisha reported 178 cases of child marriages from 2018 to 2022. While 22 cases each were reported in 2018 and 2019, the number was 24 in 2020. However, there was a spike in child marriages during the Covid-19 period when 64 cases were officially reported in 2021 and 46 in 2022, almost over 50 per cent rise in such marriages.