State yet to form action plan as lightning deaths continue

BHUBANESWAR : Even as lightning strikes claim more than 300 lives in Odisha annually, the state government is yet to prepare a lightning action plan as directed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The NDMA in its key policy document issued in 2019 to address lightning hazards had instructed states to prepare state lightning action plans as per the guidelines on prevention and management of thunderstorms and lightning/squall, dust/hailstorm and strong winds.

However so far, only seven out of 36 states and Union territories have developed the action plans. Surprisingly, most vulnerable states including Odisha, have not yet formulated the state lightning action plan that would have helped devise mitigation strategies.

Professor of Geography at FM University Manoranjan Mishra, who has extensively researched on lightning in the country, said though Odisha had launched a mobile application ‘Satark’ to provide actionable early warning information for improved disaster management, it is not functioning properly.

“The government has been using digital platforms to send the alerts but it is not reaching the most vulnerable persons like agriculture workers or daily wagers as they hardly use digital platforms. The warning must be targeted and people must be aware about what to do and what not to do,” he said.