Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launches projects in Angul

ANGUL: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited Angul district on Monday, participating in several events across Talcher and Athamallik assembly constituencies.

In Talcher, Pradhan, accompanied by a large group of BJP supporters, paid tributes to Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati by garlanding his statue. He then proceeded to Boinda and Nakchi, where he engaged with local residents about the ongoing national highway 55 construction. Pradhan urged NHAI officials to incorporate two underpasses at Boinda instead of one and to expedite the project.

Later, Pradhan launched developmental projects worth Rs 94.83 crore in Athamallik subdivision, including the construction of an Adarsh Vidyalaya, a new bridge, road expansions, and a new ladies’ hostel. “The prime minister’s focus is on preparing the new generation for future needs,” said the minister expressing satisfaction with the progress of Banamalipur Adarsh Vidyalaya. Pradhan announced plans under the Prime Minister’s scheme to upgrade two schools per block into PM Schools.

At a welcome ceremony organised by the Citizen Forum in Athamallik, Pradhan encouraged residents to cooperate in realising the vision of making India a developed nation by 2047. He spoke on the importance of education, health, communication, and other essential services, and praised the implementation of state government programmes.