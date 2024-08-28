Adivasi group demands bus services in Odisha

BARIPADA: The members of Mass Adivasi Revolutionary Youth and Student Association (MARYSA) staged a protest in front of Mayurbhanj collector’s office in Baripada on Tuesday, demanding bus services to alleviate communication issues. While other districts in the state benefit from such facilities, Baripada remains without adequate transportation options, they stated. A group of students from various colleges and universities, along with local youth, participated in the demonstration led by Arjun Murmu, the state president of MARYSA.

They also submitted a memorandum to additional district magistrate Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak. Due to lack of town bus service, commuters coming to Baripada town for medical purposes and the students have no option, they said. “We have been urging for government-run bus services for 24 years under the BJD government without success. Now that the BJP is in power, we request them to address our demands,” they added.