BJD trying to fire from Congress shoulder on caste census: BJP

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJP on Tuesday came down heavily on the BJD and Congress for stalling the Assembly on a regular basis. The party alleged the Opposition is hell-bent on creating disruption on some plea or other, without looking into the interests of the people.

Dubbing the pandemonium in the Assembly on Tuesday by the two parties on the demand of caste census as nothing but to stay relevant in media headlines, state BJP spokersperson Manoj Mohapatra said this showed that the opposition parties are bereft of any genuine issues.

“What comes as a surprise is that the BJD which was voted out of power for neglecting the vast majority of the population who belong to scheduled categories and other backward classes has joined hands with the Congress which was opposed to caste census,” Mohapatra said.

“The BJD is trying to shoot from Congress’ shoulder. If the leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik is so concerned about social justice he should first relinquish one of the two posts he is holding. Either he be the leader of Opposition or the party president and leave one post to either ST, SC or OBC,” Mohapatra said.

The former chief minister could also have done justice to the OBCs by giving their quota of seats in panchayat and urban civic bodies in the last elections, he added.

“In fact, the BJD and Congress are unable to digest the social justice of the BJP government led by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi. Majhi being a tribal has inducted four adivasis, two dalits and seven OBCs in his 16-members council of ministers,” Mohapatra pointed out.