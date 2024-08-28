GST invoices of gold, silver consignment match in Bhubaneswar: Officials

BHUBANESWAR: Even as verification of the huge consignment of gold and silver ornaments detained by the state commercial taxes and GST officials continued on Tuesday, official sources said most of the GST invoices and bills of the precious yellow metal matched with the stock.

“Around 60 kg gold and 80 kg silver ornaments were being transported by a logistics company to different jewellery stores in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Most of the gold ornaments in large boxes and their GST invoices are matching. Verification of smaller packages consisting the yellow metal is still underway,” said sources in the GST department.

So far, nearly 40 per cent of the invoices and bills have matched with the consignments of silver ornaments. The officials are closely examining the stock of silver ornaments to ascertain whether there are any discrepancy on part of traders and buyers.

The gold and silver ornaments arrived in the capital city on Monday by air. The ornaments were being transported in two vans of a logistics company headquartered in Mumbai. The company provides logistics services of jewellery items in various parts of the country. Four persons travelling in the vans have been detained by GST officials and are being questioned.