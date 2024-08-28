Odisha CM Majhi, Union Minister Pradhan visit Oram at Sundargarh, offer condolence

ROURKELA/JHARSUGUDA: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday arrived at Union Tribal Affairs minister Jual Oram’s house to pay their last respects to his wife Jhingia Oram. Jhingia died of dengue at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on August 17.

After landing at the Rourkela airport, Majhi drove to Oram’s paternal house at Kendudihi village in Lahunipada block, while Pradhan arrived by road from Sambalpur, informed BJP’s state spokeperson Dhiren Senapati.

Majhi said he was deeply hurt by the untimely demise of Oram’s wife Jhingia. “She was a pillar of support to Jual Bhai in performing his political duties and contribution in nation building. I pray to Lord Jagannath to give Jual Bhai strength and peace to the departed soul,” he said. Majhi further said he prayed to the Lord to make Oram successful in implementing PM-JANMAN initiative entrusted to him by PM Narendra Modi.

Pradhan said he considered Jhingia as a mother-like figure. “I pray Lord Jagannath gives strength to Jual bhai and his family,” he added. Later in the day, Pradhan went to Jharsuguda and held a meeting at the Circuit House with local leaders including Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy.

He also met Sambalpur IGP Himanshu Lal, district collector Aboli Sunil Naravane, and SP Smit P Parmar to discuss various issues. He left for Delhi by flight in the evening.