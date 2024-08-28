Odisha targets seven thousand km roads this year, still far short of promise

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the ruling BJP had promised to construct 75,000 km roads in the next five years to improve rural connectivity in the state, the government has targeted to construct and upgrade only around 7,021 km in the current fiscal.

It has planned to develop 1,721 km under the central flagship programme Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). A budget outlay of Rs 1,976 crore has been made under PMGSY, of which Rs 1,000 crore has been sanctioned by the central government for 2024-25.

The state government has also made a budgetary provision of Rs 3,190 crore to construct 3,300 km of new rural roads and to complete 2,000 km of roads taken up by the previous government under Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana (MMSY). This will connect 325 habitations with 50,000 population.

If the total target of 7,021 km is met in time, 994 habitations with about 20 lakh population will get all-weather connectivity. Apart from construction of new roads, the state government has made provision of Rs 3,592 crore for repair and maintenance of roads to improve their lifespan by enhancing socioeconomic benefits of improved road assets.