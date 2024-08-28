Public suffers as buses stay off the roads in Odisha

MALKANGIRI: Passengers in Malkangiri district on Tuesday faced a harrowing time as private buses went off the roads in response to an indefinite strike by local bus operators. The strike began in protest against the plying of seven air-conditioned buses under the Mukhya Mantri Bus Seva scheme, which connects the district headquarters with all seven block headquarters.

The private operators argued that the AC buses, which were introduced by the previous government, are causing financial losses due to their competitive pricing. They have also expressed concerns about scheduling conflicts.

Local PRI members, organisations, and villagers have rejected the operators’ demands, stating that the AC bus services have been beneficial to poor and middle-class residents, including women office-goers. Kambeda sarpanch Ramakanta Madkami said,“ The government should not concede to the demands of the private operators.”

Meanwhile, the collector has temporarily suspended the operation of seven AC buses due the ongoing dispute. RTO Bhagirathi Nayak confirmed the suspension of bus service.