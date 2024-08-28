Researchers should focus on sustainable solutions: Dy CM Pravati Parida

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday called on academicians and researchers to think innovatively and look for sustainable solutions to address various issues facing the country.

Speaking at the Research Integrity in Science and Education (RISE) conclave organised by Springer Nature Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and SOA University here, Parida said this century has been witnessing explosions of knowledge as the focus is on areas like AI, nanotechnology and quantum science.

“The need is to find out how such knowledge can improve the quality of life of people, strengthen the society and ensure a bright future for all. Research activities should also encompass ancient Indian knowledge systems so that the outcomes can be put to use,” she said.

Parida further said this conclave has opened doors for collaboration and innovation while upholding ethical excellence in research. Since it is aligned with India’s National Education Policy, it will provide necessary momentum to scientific thinking, she added.

This pan India initiative that focused on accessibility, empowerment and cultural shift to enhance best research practices, will be followed by RISE road shows, knowledge sessions and learning courses for researchers as part of Springer Nature’s India Research Tour 2024 next month.