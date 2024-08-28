Springer to make half of its articles open access

BHUBANESWAR: President (research) Springer Nature Group Steven Inchcoombe said half of its research article output will be open access soon to popularise works in science.

Speaking to The New Indian Express on the sidelines of RISE conclave here on Tuesday, Inchcoombe said 40 per cent of around 30 lakh research papers and articles has been made open access so far and it will be 50 per cent by the end of 2024.

He also said that the research contribution from India has improved significantly in last couple of decades and with around 3.5 lakh published papers, it is third highest after China and the US. “Apart from the most familiar research areas like technology, engineering and health, Indian researchers are exploring new areas like agriculture, biotech, electronics and space science. The country is doing much better in terms of quality and integrity,” he said.

This leading global research publication company has collaborated with Indian universities and academic institutions to foster science and make research wider in the country.

Inchcoombe, however, said India has to catch the global rate of acceptance, which is around 30 per cent of the research papers submitted. The rate of acceptance of Indian research papers is around 21 per cent now and the gap needs to be bridged, he said.