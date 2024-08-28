Two teachers from Odisha selected for National Award

BHUBANESWAR: Two teachers from the state will receive this year’s prestigious National Teacher’s Awards. The teachers are Dwiti Chandra Sahu of SSD School at Belesu, Rayagada and Santosh Kar of Jaya Durga High School at Narla in Kalahandi.

The awardees will get a cash award of Rs 50,000, a silver medal and a certificate of merit at the award ceremony to be held at New Delhi on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5. This was informed by the Ministry of Education on Tuesday.

Also a tribal researcher, Sahu has been chosen for the award for coming up with innovative pedagogical approaches for students, thereby creating a conducive learning atmosphere in the school. He has also produced a large number of teaching aids for students.

On the other hand, Kar has been creating science-related visual aids and low cost tools for scientific research for his students. Kar has in the past won the State Teachers Award and National Paryavaran Mitra Teacher Award from Ministry of Environment.