BHUBANESWAR: The much-awaited Bargarh-Nuapada new rail line via Padampur that led to a political slugfest between BJD and BJP during the 2022 by-election has finally got the nod of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The 138.3 km Bargarh-Nuapada line would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,926 crore. It was among the two railway projects for Odisha that were approved by the CCEA - the other being the 37 km Sardega-Bhalumuda new double-line which would come up at a cost of Rs 1,360 crore.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said of the three railway projects worth Rs 6,456 crore cleared by the CCEA, two from Odisha will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,286 crore.

“As promised earlier, the Bargarh-Nuapada new line would pass through Padampur and boost economic activities in the region. This will serve as a vital link and decongest the heavily saturated Jharsuguda-Raipur section by providing an additional route. The two projects will be fast-tracked and completed within five years,” he said.

The broad-gauge rail line from Bargarh Road to Nuapada Road via Padampur was initially announced in 2018. It was later shelved by the Centre for not being financially viable. The project was, however, granted in-principle approval in December 2021 after the state government assured to give free land along with the funding support of Rs 300 crore.

Odisha Rail Infrastructure Development Limited (ORIDL), a joint venture of the state government and the Ministry of Railways, was asked to prepare the detailed project report prior to the Padampur bypoll. “As the ORIDL failed to make progress, the Railways prepared the DPR and it was approved in a record time,” Vaishnaw said.