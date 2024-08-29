Mahanga double murder: 9 get lifer, one acquitted

CUTTACK: The court of Additional Sessions Judge, Salipur on Wednesday delivered its judgment in the sensational Mahanga double murder case, convicting nine of the accused and awarding life imprisonment to them. The court, however, acquitted one of the accused Arabinda Khatua due to lack of evidence.

The convicts Panchanana Sethy, Kailash Chandra Khatua, Lalit Mohan Baral, Khitish Kumar Acharya, Chaitanya Sethy, Umesh Chandra Khatua, Bhikari Charan Swain, Malaya Kumar Barik and Pramod Biswal have been sentenced to undergo life imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 10,000 each for the offence punishable under Section 302/34 of IPC.

All the convicts have been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for a period of three years each and pay fine of Rs 5,000 for the offence punishable under section 27 of Arms Act. Additionally, Panchanana Sethy, Kailash Chandra Khatua, Lalit Mohan Baral, Khitish Kumar Acharya, Umesh Chandra Khatua and Bhikari Charan Swain have also been convicted under Section 120 (B) of IPC.

BJP leader and former Mahanga block chairman Kulamani Baral and his associate Dibyasingh Baral were hacked by the convicted persons near Nrutanga village on the evening of January 2, 2021. While Kulamani was declared dead at Mahanga CHC, Dibyasingh succumbed to his injuries at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.