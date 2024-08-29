Odisha plans to bring 12 tigers to Satkosia with National Tiger Conservation Authority approval

BHUBANESWAR: Four-and-half years after suspending the country’s first big cat relocation project in Satkosia Tiger Reserve, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has finally given a green signal to the state government to resume the programme.

The Forest department's wildlife wing has planned to bring over a dozen tigers from the central India landscape to Satkosia, where the big cats have locally extirpated in recent years. The whole exercise will be spread over the next five years, department officials said.

Officials said, the nod for tiger reintroduction has been given on the basis of a proposal submitted by the wildlife wing and the report of the five-member committee of NTCA that visited Satkosia earlier in June to reassess the feasibility of re-initiating the project in the tiger reserve.

The proposal submitted by the state government in January this year has been approved by the technical committee of the NTCA subject to adherence of the SOP on active management of tigers in Satkosia and recommendations of the committee constituted for the purpose, they said.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest & Head of Forest Force (PCCF) and chief wildlife warden Susanta Nanda said a proposal to resume the reintroduction of tigers in Satkosia Tiger Reserve was submitted to NTCA following the voluntary shifting of some of the villages in the protected area. However, the NTCA has laid down 15 conditions that Satkosia needs to meet before resuming the project.