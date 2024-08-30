Berhampur Municipal Corporation issues show cause notice to engineer over boy's death in open drain

BERHAMPUR: A week after the death of an 11-year-old boy in an open drain on Laxminrushingha Street, the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has issued a show cause notice to the assistant engineer on why action should not be taken against him for the delay in execution of covering drains in the city that led to the mishap.

The boy, Sairam Patra, was swept away on August 22, 2024, after falling into an overflowing drain.

The BeMC had been previously instructed by the state Urban Development Department to cover all open drains last year. Despite these directives, the issue was reportedly overlooked, leading to the tragedy.

A committee has been formed to investigate the incident and fix accountability.

Advocate Manoj Patnaik criticised BeMC’s negligence and threatened to stage a dharna if no action is taken. Following Patnaik’s post on X, Ganjam collector Dibyajyoti Parida visited the BeMC office on Wednesday and questioned the commissioner Bhabani Prasad Misra on the progress of the ongoing inquiry. Soon after, the show cause notice was issued to AE Mithilesh Ratha that cited delays in the development work for covering open drains, which were approved on June 28, 2024. The notice criticised the lack of timely action, which could have prevented the incident. Ratha has been given 48 hours to respond, failing which disciplinary action will be taken against him.